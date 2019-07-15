UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against Acquittal Of Murder Accused

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 07:27 PM

Supreme Court dismisses petition against acquittal of murder accused

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed against acquittal of murder accused Muhammad Aslam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed against acquittal of murder accused Muhammad Aslam.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice observed that Waheed Ahmed was an eyewitness of the murders of Zainab and Saeed Ahmed.

He observed that Waheed had neither attended the funeral prayers of his murdered brother nor filed a first information report (FIR) against the accused, his real brother.

The person who had lodged an FIR for the double murder, was not an eyewitness of the incident, her added.

The petitioner's counsel said being tribal people, they were patient people.

He observed that being tribal people, who were truthful, they would speak the truth.

Zainab had gone to the tailoring shop of Saeed and it was a possibility that Waheed had killed them there, he added.

Related Topics

Murder Chief Justice Supreme Court FIR Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army hands over Smart Verification, Alert ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Sri Lanka o ..

2 minutes ago

Municipal Commissioner to maximum tree plantation

2 minutes ago

Shah Abdul Latif University Vice Chancellor observ ..

2 minutes ago

At least 20 dead,500,000 affected by floods in Ban ..

7 minutes ago

University of Karachi named ISHU after Dr Ajmal Kh ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.