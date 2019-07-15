Supreme Court dismisses petition against acquittal of murder accused

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed against acquittal of murder accused Muhammad Aslam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed against acquittal of murder accused Muhammad Aslam.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice observed that Waheed Ahmed was an eyewitness of the murders of Zainab and Saeed Ahmed.

He observed that Waheed had neither attended the funeral prayers of his murdered brother nor filed a first information report (FIR) against the accused, his real brother.

The person who had lodged an FIR for the double murder, was not an eyewitness of the incident, her added.

The petitioner's counsel said being tribal people, they were patient people.

He observed that being tribal people, who were truthful, they would speak the truth.

Zainab had gone to the tailoring shop of Saeed and it was a possibility that Waheed had killed them there, he added.