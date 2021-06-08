UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against An Employee's Promotion

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:49 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday rejected a petition filed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) agriculture department against the promotion of an employee Anis Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday rejected a petition filed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) agriculture department against the promotion of an employee Anis Ahmed.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case and maintained the service tribunal decision.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice expressed annoyance over the agriculture department and said if the board did not recommend, the deserving would not be promoted? The courts were there to provide justice to the people, he added.

The KP additional advocate general said there were cases regarding the seniority of Anis Ahmed and others.

Justice Mazhar said the job of a public prosecutor was to assist the court, not to become a party.

