Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against Council Of Islamic Ideology

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Supreme Court dismisses petition against Council of Islamic Ideology

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the constitutional petition filed to dissolve the Council of Islamic Ideology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the constitutional petition filed to dissolve the Council of Islamic Ideology.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Khawaja Ahmed Hussain relating to Council of Islamic Ideology.

During the course of proceedings, the petitioner's lawyer, Khawaja Ahmad Hussain, argued that the Council of Islamic Ideology had no constitutional status nor was it an authority. The Council of Islamic Ideology submitted its final report to the Parliament in 1996, he added.

Khawaja Ahmad Hussain argued that under Article 230 (4) of the Constitution, the Council was supposed to review the country's laws on Islamic teachings, and the Council should be dissolved after the final report to Parliament.

The Chief Justice said that the Islamic Ideological Council reviewed the country's laws and submitted a report. The Council reviewed the past laws in the light of Islamic teachings, he added.

The petitioner's lawyer said that the Sharia status of future laws could now be reviewed by the Federal Sharia Court.

Justice Athar asked which fundamental rights were being affected by the existence of the Islamic Ideological Council.

The Supreme Court dismissed the petition after hearing the petitioner's arguments.

