Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against Imran Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Supreme Court dismisses petition against Imran Khan

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition, against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and others for inciting people against state institutions, over its withdrawal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition, against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and others for inciting people against state institutions, over its withdrawal.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the petition filed by Advocate Qosain Faisal.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner withdrew his petition after which the court dismissed it.

The same bench while hearing another petition seeking to formulate a code of conduct for speeches by political leaders directed the Office to club all such petitions.

Syed Ibn-e-Hussain had filed a petition seeking preparation of code of conduct prohibiting institutional defamation.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said a number of applications regarding the code of conduct were pending and the court would hear the current petition with them.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

