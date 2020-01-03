UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against Termination Of Sindh Police Employees

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 08:01 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday dismissed an appeal challenging the termination of 4737 personnel of Hyderabad Sindh Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday dismissed an appeal challenging the termination of 4737 personnel of Hyderabad Sindh Police.

A three-member bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, conducted hearing on appeal of sacked police employees.

During course of proceeding, the chief justice remarked that all terminated employees had been found as fake. "This is still possible today that maybe one employee is taking salary from six places at a time in Sindh", he added. He said that SSP Ghulam Nabi Kereu had been restored on his post.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked that there was difference in action of National Accountability Bureau and departmental action.

The counsel of petitioners pleaded that lower grade employees had been targeted only to save SSP and DSP.

Additional Advocate General Sindh took the stance that action against SSP Ghulam Nabi Kereu was being taken by the anti-graft body. The said officer was in jail for last twenty months and his five-year experience had been cancelled, he added.

The court ordered the Sindh government to address the matter within one month and submitreport to the registrar office. The bench, however, dismissed the petition.

