ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday maintained a high court verdict and dismissed a petition seeking cancellation of bail of a murder accused Suleman.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard the case filed by Alam Zaib and remarked that laws were different for granting and dismissal of bail.

During the course of proceedings, Asad Ullah Chamkani counsel for the petitioner said that firing incident occurred between two groups in Bajour Agency area Barhang in 2018.He said that Hunar Khan was killed due to exchange of firing.

He alleged that Suleman and Badam opened fire on the directions of Mir Zaman.

Hunar Khan died with the fire of Suleman, he added.

Astagfurullah Khan counsel for the accused said that the people of Barhang area had erected security bunkers on mountains.

He said that opponents opened fire on each others from these bunkers.

He said that after the incident a jirga announced that Rs 5 million fine would be imposed for murder while Rs 2.5 million fine imposed for injuring someone and Rs one million fine for erecting bunkers.

The Chief Justice asked jirga announced sentence before the incident.

The counsel for accused said that the trial court dismissed his client's bail plea while the high court granted him bail.