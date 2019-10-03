Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking contempt of court proceedings over a matter of vegetable market license

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against Shahbaz Gulshan Shinwari in a market license case in the vegetable market of Kohat

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa heard the case through videolink from SC Peshawar Registry.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice remarked that if the administration is delaying issuance of license then it is jurisdiction of the court to consider contempt of court proceedings or not.

He asked the petitioner how he can impose on Peshawar High Court to start contempt of court proceedings. It was determined 150 years ago that it was jurisdiction of the court to consider contempt of court or not, he added.

The Chief Justice remarked that the court has the authority to void sentence in such cases. No court in the law can order a license to be issued, he added.

He remarked that it was jurisdiction of the high court that it had ordered for issuance of license.

He asked the petitioner there should be no problem while his business is running. There is a court judgement that where the High Court says that there is no contempt of court, the private party cannot even file an appeal against this decision, he added.

The counsel for the petitioner said that his client's license was suspended after one year.

The Chief Justice remarked that if anyone violates the law, his license will be suspended. Suspension of a license is the authority of the administration, he added.