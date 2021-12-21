Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's Senate membership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's Senate membership.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case filed by Nawazish Pirzada seeking disqualification of Ishaq Dar.

During the course of proceedings, the bench observed that Petitioner Nawazish Pirzada also did not appear at the last hearing.

Justice Ijaz said that the court had also summoned Ishaq Dar but he did not appear.

The counsel for Ishaq Dar said that his client was ill and living abroad.

Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman said that the stay granted by the court to prevent the issuance of notification of Dar's Senate membership had already expired, and that, under a presidential ordinance, a member of parliament's seat would be deemed vacant if he did not take the oath of office within 60 days of his election.

The notification for Dar's victory would be issued and he would be bound to take oath within 60 days as per the new ordinance issued by the government earlier this year.