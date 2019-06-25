Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking payment of pension dues

Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking payment of pension dues filed by an accused Ahmed Khan convicted over corruption charges in the pension department Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) : Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking payment of pension dues filed by an accused Ahmed Khan convicted over corruption charges in the pension department Balochistan

A three-member bench of the apex Court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice remarked that the accused involved in corruption in the pension department was now himself seeking pension.

Advocate Kamran Murtaza counsel for accused Ahmed Khan said that this was a 19 years old case and his client was working on the post of Senior Auditor Pension in the provincial government of Balochistan.

He said that his client had also completed his sentence.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan remarked that three other accused were also involved in the case and they had not appealed that's mean they had accepted crime.

He remarked that this was a group and accused Ahmed Khan was part of that group which committed Rs 40 million corruption.

He asked the counsel that witness which was produced by the accused also recorded statement against his client.

He observed that less sentence was awarded to the accused for such a big corruption. He asked why the sentence of the accused should not be increased? Later the court dismissed the plea over withdrawal of petition.

The same bench hearing another appeal acquitted clerk Nuzhat Bibi from remaining 10 years sentence but maintained her fine.

The court remarked that Nuzhat Bibi would have to pay fine amount Rs 13.916 million.

The trial Court and the High court had awarded Nuzhat Bibi 14 years sentence and fine.

During hearing the court was informed that Nuzhat Bibi was appointed as clerk in Pakistan Military Cell Peshawar in 2002.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa remarked that he was seeing first case in which a woman was involved in such a huge corruption.