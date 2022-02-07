UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Seeking Readmission Of Expelled Student

Published February 07, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking readmission of a student expelled from a private school over misbehaviour.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the petition filed by Rayyan Ahmad (Minor Student) against Beacon House School System, Sufi City Barnch, Mandi Bahauddin over his expulsion from school. The Lahore High Court had also rejected his application for re-admission.

During the course of proceedings, the student's counsel said the school could not deny his client the admission permanently on the account of misconduct. His client, a student of 9th class, was expelled from the school for using foul language against teachers and students.

Justice Qazi Amin said the teachers, who had a unique status in the Pakistani society, were the best judges.

Addressing the counsel, he said raise children in a better way instead of pointing the finger at teachers. If the SC decided in the favour of the student then he would tell his school fellows that the court had barred the teachers from scolding him.

A teacher should not be considered an enemy for stopping a student from doing a bad thing, he added.

The chief justice said schools were established to discipline kids; otherwise, they could have homeschooling. Such a delinquent student would have been penalized during his school days, he added.

He said parents were not happy with online classes as their children were getting spoiled. A child got ready in the morning and went to school. The child also knew the code of conduct, he added.

>