ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) : Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed petitions challenging the appointment of Air Marshal Arshad Malik as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines ( PIA ).

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the petitioner said the appointed PIA CEO had no relevant experience.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said Arshad Malik had been appointed on short term basis.

He asked the PIA CEO to draft long term and short term projects and the national flag career structure should be upgraded.

The court directed the PIA management to submit progress report in one month.