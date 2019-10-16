UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea For Change Of Counsel In Review Petition

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 05:09 PM

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a change of counsel plea filed by Postal Department's upper division clerk Nuzhat Begum in the review petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ):The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a change of counsel plea filed by Postal Department's upper division clerk Nuzhat Begum in the review petition.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice remarked that the change of counsel was not allowed in the review petitions. He observed that Nuzhat Begum made properties worth millions of rupees in two years service in the Postal Department.

Bank accounts also came out of Nezhat Begum's sister, he added.

He remarked that the explanation given by Nuzhat regarding her assets was not acceptable. Nuzhat's husband was also doing service in the Postal Department, he noted.

The Chief Justice remarked that her other sentences were ended and decision regarding fine amount was upheld only for being a woman. He observed that the accused was jailed for four times.

