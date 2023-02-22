Supreme Court dismisses pleas seeking probe of Cipher

(@FahadShabbir)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected pleas seeking an investigation into a cipher allegedly sent by Pakistan Ambassador to the United States regarding regime change in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected pleas seeking an investigation into a cipher allegedly sent by Pakistan Ambassador to the United States regarding regime change in Pakistan.

The petitions filed by Advocates Zulfiqar Bhutta, Syed Tariq Badr and Naeem ul Hassan were returned by the apex court's registrar with objections. Subsequently, the petitioners filed fresh pleas in the court against these objections.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa presided over the in-chamber hearing and remarked that if the government wanted, it could make ciphers from all over the world public.

During hearing of the case, Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked whether dealing with foreign affairs was the job of the court? He questioned whether Imran Khan make any decision to investigate the matter as the prime minister? He asked what should the court do in the cipher's matter?He said that there was no matter of fundamental rights in this case.