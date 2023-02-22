UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Dismisses Pleas Seeking Probe Of Cipher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Supreme Court dismisses pleas seeking probe of Cipher

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected pleas seeking an investigation into a cipher allegedly sent by Pakistan Ambassador to the United States regarding regime change in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected pleas seeking an investigation into a cipher allegedly sent by Pakistan Ambassador to the United States regarding regime change in Pakistan.

The petitions filed by Advocates Zulfiqar Bhutta, Syed Tariq Badr and Naeem ul Hassan were returned by the apex court's registrar with objections. Subsequently, the petitioners filed fresh pleas in the court against these objections.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa presided over the in-chamber hearing and remarked that if the government wanted, it could make ciphers from all over the world public.

During hearing of the case, Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked whether dealing with foreign affairs was the job of the court? He questioned whether Imran Khan make any decision to investigate the matter as the prime minister? He asked what should the court do in the cipher's matter?He said that there was no matter of fundamental rights in this case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Supreme Court World Job United States All From Government Court

Recent Stories

China Appreciates Russia's Readiness to Resolve Uk ..

China Appreciates Russia's Readiness to Resolve Ukrainian Crisis Via Dialogue - ..

1 minute ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi for promoting football in P ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for promoting football in Pakistan, incentivizing athlete ..

2 minutes ago
 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy phones P ..

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy phones President Dr Arif Alvi; seeks P ..

2 minutes ago
 Ambassador of the United States of America to Paki ..

Ambassador of the United States of America to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Fe ..

2 minutes ago
 British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vows to 'keep f ..

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vows to 'keep fighting' with EU on N.Ireland

2 minutes ago
 Hersh Says US, Norway Have Cooperated on Clandesti ..

Hersh Says US, Norway Have Cooperated on Clandestine Operations Since Vietnam Wa ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.