Supreme Court Dismisses Pre-arrest Bail Plea Of 2 FIA Officers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed the pre-arrest bail plea of two Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officers allegedly involved in corruption.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprised Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case. Both the accused appeared from Karachi Registry through video link.

During the course of proceedings, Barrister Afzal Hussain counsel for the complainant said the two officers received Rs24 million from the owners of a private factory (cow soup).

Assistant Director Dr Anwar, and Deputy Director Ataullah received the money through Front-man, he alleged.

He said evidence regarding payment made to front-man and further transferring to the officers was available.

He said the trial court and the high court also rejected the bail application.

