Supreme Court Dismisses Pre-arrest Bail Plea Of A Fraudster

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 09:57 PM

Supreme Court dismisses pre-arrest bail plea of a fraudster

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a pre-arrest bail plea, filed by Wajid Ahmed an accused in a fraud case.

A two-member SC bench, comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, heard the case. Wajid Ahmed, a resident of Chiniot, was accused of fraud of millions of rupees through forgery.

The Police arrested the accused from the court premises after rejection of his bail plea.

During the course of proceedings, the court also expressed annoyance over the misrepresentation of the lawyer.

The counsel for the accused said that the police were acting against my client. The police filed the case against his client by producing fake documents, he added.

Upon this, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi asked the counsel how could he accuse the police without evidence?He questioned why did the police need to forge documents. The court could summon police now and if he was wrong, he would be responsible for the consequences, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

