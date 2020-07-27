(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed Bahadur Nawab Khattak's appeal seeking pension.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, heard the case pertaining to pension of Grade-19 employee Bahadur Nawab Khattak who drew a salary of Rs 1.4 million after serving only one day as government employee.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked the counsel for the petitioner what a wonderful case he had filed.

The Chief Justice said that the petitioner worked for only one day and got a salary of Rs 1.

4 million. He asked whether the whole treasury of the country should be be handed over to the petitioner. Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that due to these reasons, Pakistan was facing a critical situation.

He said that the court could reopen the case to find out how Rs 1.4 million were received.

The Chief Justice said that if the court gave this permission, the government would have to pay Rs 100 billion today.If that happened then, Pakistan would go bankrupt, he added. The court was informed that the petitioner was dismissed in 1996 andreinstated in 2010.

Later, the court dismissed petition.