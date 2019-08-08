UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Dismisses Review Petition Of Accused In Khadija Siddique Case

Thu 08th August 2019 | 10:02 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the review petition of the accused in the Khadija Siddiqui attack case and maintained five years sentence of accused Shah Hussain.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Muhammad Qazi Amin Ahmad heard the review petition.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Shah Khawar counsel for the accused said that Khadija and Shah Hussain had a very close relationship and Khadija's driver and younger sister also knew Shah Hussain. Shah Hussain's name was added to the case after 23 days of the incident, he added.

He said that how could Khadija have not identified the culprit at the time of the attack? He said that Shah Hussain was charged with 23 counts of knife.

The Chief Justice remarked that according to doctors, Khadija was able to record the statement after five days. He remarked that there is a difference between murder and attempted murder cases. If one is injured with the intention of murder, then it is a case of attempted murder, he added. He observed that those who came up with the intention of the attack are not challenged.

He remarked that if there is a mistake in the decision, he feel pleasure to correct mistake in case.

Shah Hussain injured a fellow student with knife attack. The trial court awarded Shah Hussein five years sentence while the high court acquitted the accused. Later, the Supreme Court restored the trial court verdict. Shah Hussain had approached the court for review.

The Supreme Court dismissed the review petition of Shah Hussain and upheld the five years sentence.

