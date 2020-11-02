UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Dismisses Review Petitions Against GIDC Decision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 09:52 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday dismissed all review petitions filed against the decision in Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) case.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday dismissed all review petitions filed against the decision in Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) case.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprised Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, heard review appeals against the GIDC decision filed by the different industries.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the government to recover the arrears in 60 equal installments instead of 24.

Advocate Naeem Bukhari, counsel for a private company, said the government had collected Rs295 billion from the companies. He said the government should start gas infrastructure development work immediately with the money, it had.

The bench directed Naeem Bukhari to limit arguments to review petitions.

Justice Faisal Arab asked the counsel to point out any shortcomings in the court decision as the bench was not hearing appeals.

Naeem Buhari said the production of natural gas was surplus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Justice Faisal Arab asked was the gas produced federally owned or owned by the provinces? The counsel replied that according to the law, the people of the area had the first right on the natural sources.

He said Balochistan had no gas that was being drilled from its territory till date.

He said the gas produced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should not be taxed as the province was producing surplus gas.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government opposed the tax on the gas in the Council of Common Interest.

Advocate Salman Akram Raja said the government should use the existing Rs295 billion before making further recovery from the companies. Rs295 billion was a huge amount and further recovery should be linked to the government need, he added.

He said the industry would get proper time till Rs295 billion was spent.

Justice Mushir Alam asked Salman Akram Raja about his opinion on giving discounts to the companies or increasing recovery installments? Salman Raja replied that the number of installments should be increased from 24 months to 48 months.

Addressing the attorney general, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked where were the recovered Rs295 billion.

The additional attorney general said the government would start work in six months.

Justice Mansoor asked him to inform the court what steps had been taken since the decision.

The additional attorney general said he would submit progress report over the matter.

