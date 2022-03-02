Supreme Court dismisses review petitions against appointment of Special Assistants

The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed review petitions against appointments of Prime Minister's special assistants and advisers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed review petitions against appointments of Prime Minister's special assistants and advisers.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the review petition filed by Chairman Pakistan Justice Party Malik Munsif Awan challenging the appointments of Special Assistants of the prime minister.

During the course of proceedings, the court observed that the petitioner could not point out any flaw in the apex court's verdict.

On December 18, 2020, the apex court had upheld the Islamabad High Court's decision on the appointment of the PM's special assistants and advisers and dismissed the appeal.