Supreme Court dismisses review petitions in Sardar Yar Muhammad Rand disqualification case

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has dismissed the review petitions filed in the disqualification case of Sardar Yar Muhammad Rand.A three-member bench of SC presided over by Justice Umar Atta Bandial took up the case for hearing on Wednesday.

During the course of hearing, petitioner took the plea that Sardar Yar Muhammad Rand has admitted that he had made fake credential and court didn't review this point.Justice Umar Atta Bandial observed, "The issue you are talking about is old and your review can not be made out.Review petitions were filed by Taj Muhammad Raisani, Ghulam Haider and Mir Asim.