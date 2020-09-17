The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed former DG Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Saleem Hassan's petition against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry over withdrawal of application

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed former DG Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Saleem Hassan's petition against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry over withdrawal of application.

A two-member bench of the court comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case against re-opening of inquiries by NAB against Petitioner namely Muhammad Saleem Hassan Watoo, DG, Peshawar Development Authority for embezzlement of funds in projects of renovation of DG, PDA House, installation of street lights/digital hoarding boards, award of contracts, establishment of food street, promotion of junior officers and hiring of private lawyers.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Mazhar Naqvi asked how could the court stop the NAB investigation? The court could not be approached against the investigation, he added.

He said that the investigation should take place and the reference would only be filed if something fishy found in the investigation.

Syed Qalib-i-Hassan counsel for the former DG PDA said that the NAB had earlier closed the inquiry. He said that NAB's re-inquiry was against SOPs.

Justice Mazahar Naqvi said that the SOPs was an internal matter of the NAB. He said that NAB's SOP's were neither above the law nor an alternative.

NAB was investigating corruption charges against former DG Peshawar Development Authority Saleem Hassan.