Supreme Court Dismisses Sentence Reduction Appeal Of Accused Allegedly Involved In Terrorist Activities

Sumaira FH 5 seconds ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 04:41 PM

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the trial court verdict and dismissed sentence reduction appeal of Khalil-Ur-Rehman, allegedly involved in terrorist activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the trial court verdict and dismissed sentence reduction appeal of Khalil-Ur-Rehman, allegedly involved in terrorist activities.

The trial court awarded five-year sentence to Khalil over recovery of explosives. The high court also maintained the trial court verdict.

A two-member SC bench, comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that the trial court did not award severe sentence as prosecution failed to prove that recovered explosives to be used for terrorist activities.

He asked what was the use of dangerous explosive material other than terrorism activities.

The counsel said that law enforcement agencies held Khalil ur Rehman from Faisalabad. Law enforcement agencies kept Khalil-ur-Rehman in custody for two months, he added.

Justice Isa said that riots erupted in the area if someone was taken into custody and nobody knew about his whereabouts for two months.

He asked whether someone asked Khalil-ur-Rehman that he took food and he was killed or not. The counsel said that the inquiry report did not reveal anything in this regard.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that when explosive recovered in large quantities, it meant spreading panic in the country. No one took huge amounts of explosive material to kill aman, he added.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed the petition.

