Supreme Court Dismisses Service Restoration Appeal Of Former ASF Employee

Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:56 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the service restoration appeal of Airports Security Force (ASF) employee Najma Akhtar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the service restoration appeal of Airports Security Force (ASF) employee Najma Akhtar.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case. During the course of proceedings, the chief justice asked how the court could reinstate the petitioner, who remained absent for 15 years.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan addressing the petitioner said she had withdrawn her reinstatement petition in the high court.

The counsel for the petitioner said the petition was not withdrawn from the high court.

The chief justice observed that the court had to decide according to the law and it was not the court's job to provide a government job.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked the petitioner to approach the department for job.

More Stories From Pakistan

