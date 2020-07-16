Supreme Court dismisses TEVTA appeal against its employee Ather Ikram

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the appeal filed by the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) against its Grade-I employee Athar Ikram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the appeal filed by the Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) against its Grade-I employee Athar Ikram.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the case regarding labour matters.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice expressed displeasure over the young lawyer who appeared for the petitioner without preparation of the case and said that at this age he should work tirelessly.

Addressing TEVTA's lawyer, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked him that he was a young man and he had not prepared the case. "We had passed your age, at that age we did not sleep at night for preparation of case," he added.

He asked the lawyer that he was ruining his career. He said sadly,the young lawyer appeared in the Supreme Court without preparation. He said that the lawyer even did not know about the Standing Ordinance.He said that he did not know how the lawyer got a Supreme Court license.