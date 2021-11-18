Supreme Court dismisses three time-barred petitions

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed three petitions due to time-barred and referred the matter to the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa for action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed three petitions due to time-barred and referred the matter to the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa for action.

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case regarding filing of time-barred petitions in different cases of Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa government employees.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the Chief Secretary KP to take action against officials responsible for delay in filing appeals and submit report. He observed that it seemed there was a deliberate delay in filing appeals.

The Additional Advocate General KP said that a timely appeal had been filed in another case of same nature.

He said that the legal point was same in both cases so the two cases should be clubbed.

Addressing the Additional Advocate General, the Chief Justice asked him to mention a law where it stated that a time-barred petition could be heard due to same legal point in another petition.

The Additional Advocate General said that the second appeal was only 18 days time-barred. Upon this, the Chief Justice said that it did not matter if the delay was one day or one year.