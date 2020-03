The Supreme Court Branch Registry, Lahore on 27.02.2020 and 28.02.2020 disposed of 128 case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court Branch Registry, Lahore on 27.02.2020 and 28.02.2020 disposed of 128 cases.

According to the Supreme Court office, there were 148 cases fixed for hearing in twodays.