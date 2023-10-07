Open Menu

Supreme Court Disposes Of 224 Cases

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Supreme Court disposes of 224 cases

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has disposed of 224 cases during the period from October 2 to 6th

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has disposed of 224 cases during the period from October 2 to 6th.

However, 312 new cases have been instituted during the period from October 2, to 7th, said a press release.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Judges of the Supreme Court remained committed to accelerate the disposal of the cases and diminish the backlog. The Judges continued to hear the cases with the aim to minimize the backlog and provide relief to the litigants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court October From

Recent Stories

Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia ..

Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia to top World Cup Pool C

6 minutes ago
 PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asia ..

PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asian Games gold

6 minutes ago
 ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs ..

ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs in Sanghar

6 minutes ago
 'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna ..

'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna, overtake Girona

6 minutes ago
 SA launches ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with domin ..

SA launches ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with dominant win Over Sri Lanka

30 minutes ago
 UAE, Kyrgyzstan strengthening energy cooperation

UAE, Kyrgyzstan strengthening energy cooperation

1 hour ago
Al Dhaid Dates Festival kicks off featuring 50+ ex ..

Al Dhaid Dates Festival kicks off featuring 50+ exhibitors

2 hours ago
 Main day of UAE&#039;s parliamentary elections wit ..

Main day of UAE&#039;s parliamentary elections witnesses impressive turnout

2 hours ago
 First-ever Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition la ..

First-ever Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition launches at Expo Centre Sharjah

2 hours ago
 SSP Operations pay visit to Khadmit Center Gujjar ..

SSP Operations pay visit to Khadmit Center Gujjar Khan

2 minutes ago
 KP national women Volleyball team reached in semi- ..

KP national women Volleyball team reached in semi-finals

2 minutes ago
 02 vehicle lifter held, 07 luxury vehicles recover ..

02 vehicle lifter held, 07 luxury vehicles recovered

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan