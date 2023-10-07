Supreme Court disposes of 224 cases

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has disposed of 224 cases during the period from October 2 to 6th

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has disposed of 224 cases during the period from October 2 to 6th.

However, 312 new cases have been instituted during the period from October 2, to 7th, said a press release.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Judges of the Supreme Court remained committed to accelerate the disposal of the cases and diminish the backlog. The Judges continued to hear the cases with the aim to minimize the backlog and provide relief to the litigants.