Supreme Court Disposes Of All Petitions Pertaining To 'National Command Authority Amendment Act, 2016'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 08:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of all petitions pertaining to 'National Command Authority Amendment Act, 2016'.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice said the apex court had already referred some of the petitions to the relevant high courts.

He said the apex court was disposed of all petitions concerned as it were being heard in the high courts.

He said the petitioners could approach high courts for redressal of their grievances.

