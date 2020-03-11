The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of Anwar Majeed's bail application over withdrawal of petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of Anwar Majeed's bail application over withdrawal of petition.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the new grounds that had emerged, were medical and there had been new material regarding the reference.

He asked the petitioner if he had new grounds, he could again file a petition inthe high court.

The court disposed of the case over withdrawal of application.