Supreme Court disposes of case pertaining to formation of judicial commission against former SSP Rao Anwar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court Wednesday wrapped up the case pertaining to the formation of a judicial commission in relation to the ongoing inquiry against former Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the petitioner who had sought the commission's formation has backed out of the demand and told the court that they wanted to take the matter to Sindh High Court before bringing it to the court.

Justice Mushir Alam asked if any of the petitioners was directly affected due to the case of extrajudicial killing, to which Advocate Faisal Siddiqui lawyer of the plaintiff answered that the father of slain Naqeebullah Mehsud was also one of the petitioners.

Justice Mushir Alam said that the petitioners had failed to prove their allegations of 444 murders against Rao Anwar.

The counsel said that the Supreme Court constituted JIT on Naqibullah's murder.

Justice Mushir Alam said that Rao Anwar arrested, trial was going on, what more could the court do now? He asked what was the evidence of 444 extra-court killings by Rao Anwar? He asked did the applicants knew the Names of those who were killed? The counsel said that all records were with Sindh Police and the court could summon record from the police.

444 murder cases had been written in Sindh police report, he added.

Justice Yahya Afridi asked was Naqibullah Mehsud's father alive? The counsel reported that Naqibullah's father died and his legal heirs were following the proceedings of the case.

Justice Mushir Alam asked the counsel that he did not knew the name of the alleged victims.

Justice Yahya Afridi said that the superior judiciary must act carefully in criminal cases. Observations of higher judiciary have a huge impact on the criminal case.

Justice Mushir Alam asked why the petitioner did not approach the Sindh High Court.

The counsel said that there was a case of public interest which the Supreme Court had heard before.

Justice Mushir Alam said that the case of public interest was when the victims themselves came forward.