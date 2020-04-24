UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Disposes Of Case Regarding 700 Acre Of Land Over Withdrawal Of Petition

Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Supreme Court (SC) Friday disposed of a case regarding 700 acres of land over withdrawal of the petition.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Ghulam Mustafa Kundwal, counsel for the petitioner, said this land was owned by the Nawab family who had thousands of kanals of land.

He said people purchased the barren land and made it fertile. He said the opponents were claiming land after the passage of almost 22 years.

Justice Qazi Amin said the apex court was the highest court in this country and it had to do justice. He said the apex court had to do justice with an open heart and mind.

He asked the counsel that the court could not allow him to argue over decades old case. He said there should be no error or flaw in the decisions of any court including the top court.

The counsel said his client bought the land and his legal right must be protected. He said at that time, the land was Rs6,000 per acre but now it was Rs1.5 million per acre.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial expressed his amazement that how a 13-year-old girl could transfer the land in the name of her one and half year old nephew.

Justice Qazi Amin said the SC was a constitutional institution and Surah An-Nisa was a beacon for our lives.

If we disobey the commands of Allah, there would be chaos in the world, he added.

