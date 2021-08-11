Supreme Court disposes of case regarding non-appointment of Chairperson NCSW

The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of a case regarding non-appointment of Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) as it was revealed before the court that appointment has been made on such post

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice asked whether the government had appointed the chairperson NCSW.

The Additional Attorney General replied that the Prime Minister had approved the appointment of the chairperson. Former Federal minister Nilofer Bakhtiar had been appointed chairperson for three years, he added.

Upon this, the Chief Justice said that the matter has become ineffective since the appointment of the head of the commission.