UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Disposes Of Case Regarding Repatriation Of Doctors To Respective Provinces

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 45 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 07:27 PM

Supreme Court disposes of case regarding repatriation of doctors to respective provinces

The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition seeking stay on repatriation of doctors to their respective provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition seeking stay on repatriation of doctors to their respective provinces.

A two-member SC bench, headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard the case and directed the petitioners to contact relevant forum.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the doctors said that dozens of doctors were being affected by this government action. Doctors were called in 2005 and 2007, he added.

He said that now again the government has issued a circular to send all doctors to their respective provinces.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked the counsel to contact relevant forum as the Supreme Court was nota relevant forum.

Related Topics

Supreme Court All Government

Recent Stories

Manzoor and Shakeel reel off hundreds in Sindh fig ..

4 minutes ago

Central Punjab consolidate birth in final

16 minutes ago

FINCA Microfinance Bank Pakistan Supports “Women ..

40 minutes ago

MoI&#039;s Security Qualifications Center certifie ..

43 minutes ago

AquaChemie to set up AED150 million chemical termi ..

1 hour ago

Late strikes give Northern advantage on action-pac ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.