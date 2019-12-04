Supreme Court disposes of case regarding repatriation of doctors to respective provinces

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition seeking stay on repatriation of doctors to their respective provinces.

A two-member SC bench, headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard the case and directed the petitioners to contact relevant forum.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the doctors said that dozens of doctors were being affected by this government action. Doctors were called in 2005 and 2007, he added.

He said that now again the government has issued a circular to send all doctors to their respective provinces.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked the counsel to contact relevant forum as the Supreme Court was nota relevant forum.