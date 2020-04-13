UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Disposes Of Contempt Case Against KP Assembly Speaker

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 05:20 PM

Supreme Court disposes of contempt case against KP Assembly speaker

The Supreme Court on Monday disposed of a contempt petition against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday disposed of a contempt petition against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the case.

The petitioner, Kifayatullah, said that Ghani failed to follow instructions after he appointed a junior officer as the secretary of the provincial assembly rather than a senior officer.

His lawyer said that Kifayatullah was a senior officer yet he wasn't appointed on the post. A meeting with the DPO was held on the court's orders, but no relief was given to the petitioner, his lawyer added.

The court ordered the petitioner to approach a service tribunal for his appointment.

