Supreme Court disposes of contempt of court proceedings against Registrar Supreme Appellate Court GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of a contempt of court case against the Registrar Supreme Appellate Court Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case seeking de-notification of Illegal appointments made by the Supreme Appellate Court, Gilgit Baltistan.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice asked whether the registrar was present or he had submitted the reply.

Advocate Arif Chaudhry counsel for the petitioner said that the Registrar had denied the powers of Supreme Court in his reply.

The court accepted the reply of the Registrar of the Supreme Court of Gilgit-Baltistan in contempt of court case and disposed of the contempt proceedings against him.

The bench stated that the Registrar in his reply had stated that he was Coronavirous patient.

The Chief Justice said that there had been two requests to adjourn the case. There was also a matter of judicial jurisdiction so the could would hear arguments of all parties, he added.

Advocate Arif Chaudhry said that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan could approach the Supreme Court on public issues and important cases.

These cases had been pending in the Supreme Court for many years, he added.

Justice Ijaz said that the constitutional question was the same in all cases and a decision could be made only after hearing all parties.

The Chief Justice said that the court would look the matter in detail when so many petitions had been filed.

He said that the Supreme Court did not hear the pleas of its employees as there was a relevant forum for all.

Arif Chaudhry said that the Supreme Court was a constitutional court while the courts of Gilgit-Baltistan were run by executive power.

The Chief Justice said that the court had already decided the matter in the constitutional status case.

Advocate Salman Akram Raja said that a petition seeking implementation of court order regarding Gilgit-Baltistan's constitutional status was also fixed for hearing.

The court separated the Gilgit-Baltistan Bar Council's petition and directed the office to fix the case after Eid holidays and adjourned remaining petitions for one month.