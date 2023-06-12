Supreme Court disposes of coronavirus suo moto notice case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday disposed of hearing of the suo moto action regarding combating the pandemic of coronavirus (COVID-19).

A four-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the bench remarked that the World Health Organization had ended the emergency related to declaring Coronavirus as a global pandemic.

The court stated that the Federal and provincial governments submitted progress reports from time to time.

Coronavirus was no longer considered a global epidemic, it added.

The court stated that the federal government had been issuing emergency notifications from time to time and preventive measures were taken to deal with the Coronavirus epidemic.

The bench observed that the last notification to declare the Coronavirus epidemic as an emergency was issued on September 30, 2022.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the suo moto notice cases and all other applications related to the Coronavirus.