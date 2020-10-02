UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Disposes Of Federal Govt's Appeal Against Stay On FESCO Chairman's Transfer

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 09:53 PM

Supreme Court disposes of Federal Govt's appeal against stay on FESCO chairman's transfer

The Supreme Court on Friday disposed of the Federal Government's appeal against the Lahore High Court's (LHC) stay over transfer of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chairman Shafiq Ul Hassan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday disposed of the Federal Government's appeal against the Lahore High Court's (LHC) stay over transfer of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chairman Shafiq Ul Hassan.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Bandial said that the apex court did not issue stay order after hearing cases unilaterally. In the instant case, the LHC issued a unilateral stay order against the government, he added.

He said the judiciary could exercise its powers under certain rules. The news were also aired on media in the case, he added.

The Additional Attorney General said the government had rightly exercised its authority in transfer of the FESCO chairman, and the LHC issued the stay order on August 28 without hearing the government.

Justice Bandial observed that according to the policy, the Supreme Court did not interfere in the interim orders of a high court. It intervened only if there was a serious violation of the law. Had the high court exceeded its jurisdiction, the apex court would have intervened, he added.

He directed the LHC to decide the case in a week. If no decision was taken within a week, the restraining order would be considered void and the FESCO chairman would have to report to his old company.

The court after hearing the arguments disposed of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Faisalabad Supreme Court Lahore High Court Company August Media Government FESCO Court

Recent Stories

White House Chief of Staff Meadows Says 'Optimisti ..

2 minutes ago

General Milley Tests Negative for COVID-19, Esper ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Imposes Reciprocal Sanctions on UK, Canadi ..

2 minutes ago

Trump has 'mild symptoms' in 'good spirits': chief ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister announces compensation for Mardan, ..

7 minutes ago

Historical burns garden opened for public : Admini ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.