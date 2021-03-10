The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of the bail plea of former Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema over withdrawal of petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of the bail plea of former Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema over withdrawal of petition.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case filed by Ahad Cheema.

The court observed that the petitioner wanted to file petition in the high court on the grounds of supplementary reference. The observations made in the first judgment of the high court would not affect the new application, it added.

The court directed the high court to decide on the new bail application within a month.

Advocate Amjad Pervez counsel for the petitioner said that NAB had filed a supplementary reference after 32 months. Testimonials of only 60 witnesses out of 260 were recorded so far, he added.

Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar another counsel for the accused said that the accused had been in jail for more than three years. Even in the Ashiana case, Ahad Cheema was not granted bail on merit, he added.

Justice Mazahar said that the court also had to review the allegations against the accused on merit. The supplementary reference was not decided in the high court, he added.

He said that the forensic record of the accused's computer had been included in the supplementary reference. The punishment for this crime was not death, he added.

Justice Bandial said that it remained to be seen how long the state could keep someone in jail without a decision. On the other hand, the trial was moving forward, he added.

He asked if more supplementary references filed, could the accused be kept in jail for 14 years.