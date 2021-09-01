Supreme Court disposes of govt appeal against Lahore High Court order

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday disposed of the government appeal against the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict regarding sugar mills.

A three-member SC bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Munib Akthar heard the Federal government appeal against the August 3, LHC order to grant stay to the sugar mills against the government's measure to enforce sugar price and recover differential amount from them.

During the course of proceedings, the court ordered the sugar mills owners to calculate the difference in the rates suggested by them and the government and directed to deposit the excess amount in cash in the high court.

Justice Bandial said the court had directed mills owners to deposit the cash regular basis.

He asked the deputy attorney general whether sugar mills owners were submitting the cash.

The deputy attorney general said the cheques were being deposited.

Justice Bandial said the sugar mills owners had stated that they would deposit cash instead of cheques.

The court disposed of the appeal by ordering the owners of sugar mills to deposit cash.