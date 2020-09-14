Supreme Court disposes of illegal recruitment in Sindh Reserve Police case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday disposed of a case pertaining to illegal appointments in Sindh Reserve Police.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case regarding discrimination in imposition of penalties on account of illegal recruitments in Sindh Reserve Police, Hyderabad.

During the course of proceedings, the Additional Advocate General Sindh said that the Sindh Chief Minister, after inquiry, penalised the officers involved in illegal recruitment.

The Chief Justice asked why was main accused Superintendent of Police (SP) Ghulam Nabi Kerio given the less punishment.

He said that all appointment letters were issued by the signature of Ghulam Nabi Kerio.

He asked whether Ghulam Nabi Kerio was still in the police force even after his conviction in the case.

The Additional Advocate General said that Ghulam Nabi Kerio's police job remained intact due to the minimum sentence.

He said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Ghulam Nabi Kerio in illegal recruitments' case.

The Chief Justice said that the Chief Minister Sindh retired only junior officers in the case. It seemed there was the provisional government backing in illegal appointments and action against the officers involved also seemed to be a political stunt, he added.

The court directed the NAB to continue proceedings against SP Ghulam Nabi Kerio and disposed of the case.