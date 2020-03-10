Supreme Court disposes of KP government petition regarding alleged illegal appointments in KP

The Supreme Court Tuesday disposed of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government petition against the Peshawar High Court verdict regarding alleged illegal appointments in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court Tuesday disposed of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government petition against the Peshawar High Court verdict regarding alleged illegal appointments in the province.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Advocate General KP said that guards and gardeners of Peshawar were recruited illegally in District Malakand.

The Chief Justice asked what action was taken against those who made illegal appointments? The Additional Advocate General said that the inquiry had been initiated against responsible persons.

The Chief Justice said that these fraudsters should be punished harshly instead of conducting just inquiries. This was a huge fraud with the government and the people, he added.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that earlier, there was a case in which an officer on the day of retirement recruited 50 people.

He asked why can't a man who had been recruited against the law be removed? The Chief Justice asked were these people still employed? The Additional Advocate General responded that the Peshawar High Court restored 14 people in 2018.

The Chief Justice said that the high court decision did not harm the provincial government.

The Chief Justice asked the provincial government to restore all people and start action against them.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that the high court had ordered to restore the employees and it did not stop the department told you that the restoration did not stop the government from departmental inquiry.

The court after hearing arguments disposed of the KP government petition.