UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Disposes Of KP Government Petition Regarding Alleged Illegal Appointments In KP

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 05:20 PM

Supreme Court disposes of KP government petition regarding alleged illegal appointments in KP

The Supreme Court Tuesday disposed of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government petition against the Peshawar High Court verdict regarding alleged illegal appointments in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court Tuesday disposed of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government petition against the Peshawar High Court verdict regarding alleged illegal appointments in the province.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Advocate General KP said that guards and gardeners of Peshawar were recruited illegally in District Malakand.

The Chief Justice asked what action was taken against those who made illegal appointments? The Additional Advocate General said that the inquiry had been initiated against responsible persons.

The Chief Justice said that these fraudsters should be punished harshly instead of conducting just inquiries. This was a huge fraud with the government and the people, he added.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that earlier, there was a case in which an officer on the day of retirement recruited 50 people.

He asked why can't a man who had been recruited against the law be removed? The Chief Justice asked were these people still employed? The Additional Advocate General responded that the Peshawar High Court restored 14 people in 2018.

The Chief Justice said that the high court decision did not harm the provincial government.

The Chief Justice asked the provincial government to restore all people and start action against them.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that the high court had ordered to restore the employees and it did not stop the department told you that the restoration did not stop the government from departmental inquiry.

The court after hearing arguments disposed of the KP government petition.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Peshawar Supreme Court Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Man Malakand Sajjad Ali 2018 All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Emergency Economic Center to Be Created in Moscow ..

3 minutes ago

University of Engineering & Technology (UET) alumn ..

1 minute ago

Erdogan Says Ceasefire in Syria's Idlib Being Resp ..

1 minute ago

Macron on virus: 'We're just at beginning of this ..

1 minute ago

Chaman border to remain close for 7 days more

1 minute ago

Brent, WTI Oil Futures Rebound by More Than 9% Aft ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.