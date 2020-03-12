UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Disposes Of NAB's Illegal Appointments Case

Thu 12th March 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday disposed of a case regarding illegal appointments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and asked the affected people to approach the relevant forum for redressal of their grievances.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprised Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice said the apex court was not a supervisor of the NAB.

He said if an employee was affected by NAB's management decision then he should approach the relevant forum.

The NAB prosecutor said the recommendations of the committee on appointments in NAB had been implemented.

He said the bureau had also submitted reports on implementation of the recommendations.

