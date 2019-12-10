The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of a petition filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, seeking a review of an August 23 verdict by the top court regarding a video scandal involving former accountability court judge Arshad Malik

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, heard the review petition filed by Advocate Khawaja Harris on behalf of Nawaz Sharif.

During the course of proceedings, Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa observed that the apex court's remarks will not influence proceedings of the video scandal case currently being heard by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

He said that the earlier judgement stated that the high court was empowered to make its own decision without being influenced by the apex court's verdict.

He observed that Nawaz Sharif counsel Khawaja Haris' arguments were repetitive as the supreme court had already debated and decided on them in the August 23 verdict.

Justice Khosa further remarked that an impression was being created that the IHC's powers were restricted. This happens when the judgment is not thoroughly read, he added.

The Chief Justice said that the IHC was mandated to announce its decision onthe video scandal case.