UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Disposes Of Nawaz Sharif's Review Petition In Video Scandal Case

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:15 PM

Supreme Court disposes of Nawaz Sharif's review petition in video scandal case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of a petition filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, seeking a review of an August 23 verdict by the top court regarding a video scandal involving former accountability court judge Arshad Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of a petition filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, seeking a review of an August 23 verdict by the top court regarding a video scandal involving former accountability court judge Arshad Malik.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, heard the review petition filed by Advocate Khawaja Harris on behalf of Nawaz Sharif.

During the course of proceedings, Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa observed that the apex court's remarks will not influence proceedings of the video scandal case currently being heard by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

He said that the earlier judgement stated that the high court was empowered to make its own decision without being influenced by the apex court's verdict.

He observed that Nawaz Sharif counsel Khawaja Haris' arguments were repetitive as the supreme court had already debated and decided on them in the August 23 verdict.

Justice Khosa further remarked that an impression was being created that the IHC's powers were restricted. This happens when the judgment is not thoroughly read, he added.

The Chief Justice said that the IHC was mandated to announce its decision onthe video scandal case.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Chief Justice Prime Minister Supreme Court Scandal August Islamabad High Court Top Court

Recent Stories

PTCL hosts its first ‘Digital Learning Hackathon ..

23 seconds ago

All Pakistan Restaurant Association presents APRA ..

3 minutes ago

ICT hospitals' hazardous waste dumped in municipal ..

6 minutes ago

Russian-Sudanese Ministerial Committee Postponed U ..

6 minutes ago

Putin-Zelenskyy Talks in Paris Fail to Result in F ..

6 minutes ago

Kremlin Assumes Putin-Lukashenko Meeting to Be Hel ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.