Supreme Court disposes of petition on changing TV category from entertainment to news & current affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition, seeking changing of private television channel category from entertainment to news and current affairs, over withdrawal of petition.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the private television channel said that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) firstly allowed to change the category and then declined. He said that the right and true news was a matter of public interest.

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that PEMRA would have given the wrong permission. He asked how is this a public interest lawsuit? Addressing the lawyer Justice Azmat remarked that "Don't worry, there are many other channels that are working for airing true and correct news".

Addressing the counsel Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan remarked that his client had first changed his channel's category from education to entertainment and now he was asking to change his category from entertainment to news and current affairs.

He asked where is it written that the licensing category of the TVchannel can be changed?The court disposed of case over withdrawal of petition.