Supreme Court disposes of petition regarding payment of dower

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday disposed of a contempt of court petition filed by Saeeda Sultan seeking payment of Mahr (dower amount).

A two-member bench of the court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Latif Afridi said that the the court had twice dismissed the case.

He said that Sessions Judge Peshawar had submitted the report on the order of the Supreme Court.

Justice Mushir Alam said that the case was pending since last 40 years.

Latif Afridi said that the woman had also received her right share and she did not file a review petition at any forum.

Advocate Hamid Khan counsel for petitioner Saeeda Sultan said that the court decision was not implemented in the case.

The court after hearing arguments disposed of the case and asked the petitioner to approach the relevant forum.