Supreme Court disposes of petition regarding Sahiwal incident over withdrawal of petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of petition regarding constitution of Judicial Commission for Sahiwal incident over withdrawal of petition by applicant Muhammad Jalil.

Justice Mushir Alam heard case in-chamber. Petitioner Muhammad Jalil had pleaded the court to withdraw the petition.

Petitioner Muhammad Jalil was a close relative of the survived children in Sahiwal incident.

The petition in his application stated that the joint investigation team (JIT) had completed its work, related to the incident and the JIT reviewed all aspects of the incident.

The petition also stated that there was no longer any need to hear thepetition pending in the court.

He pleaded the court to dispose of case over withdrawal of petition.