Supreme court disposes of petition regarding amendment in Judicial Service Rules 2011

(@FahadShabbir)

The Supreme court on Wednesday disposed of a petition regarding amendment in Islamabad Judicial Service Rules 2011

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme court on Wednesday disposed of a petition regarding amendment in Islamabad Judicial Service Rules 2011.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked what was the decision in the meeting on the issue.

The President Islamabad Bar Association said that the report regarding the decisions of the meeting which took place on the matter had been submitted to the court.

The report suggested proceedings against a sessions judge and several civil judges, he added.

The court stated that the report of Registrar Islamabad High Court stated that there was no law for judges to transfer to other provinces.

The court stated that according to the report, the Inspection Judge of IHC had been appointed to look into the district courts.