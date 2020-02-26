UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Disposes Of Petition Regarding Amendment In Judicial Service Rules 2011

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 10:49 PM

Supreme court disposes of petition regarding amendment in Judicial Service Rules 2011

The Supreme court on Wednesday disposed of a petition regarding amendment in Islamabad Judicial Service Rules 2011

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme court on Wednesday disposed of a petition regarding amendment in Islamabad Judicial Service Rules 2011.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked what was the decision in the meeting on the issue.

The President Islamabad Bar Association said that the report regarding the decisions of the meeting which took place on the matter had been submitted to the court.

The report suggested proceedings against a sessions judge and several civil judges, he added.

The court stated that the report of Registrar Islamabad High Court stated that there was no law for judges to transfer to other provinces.

The court stated that according to the report, the Inspection Judge of IHC had been appointed to look into the district courts.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Islamabad Sajjad Ali Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler, Jawaher Al Qasimi flag off 10th Pin ..

35 minutes ago

DIFC reaffirms commitment to advancing FinTech eco ..

36 minutes ago

NCM issues fresh to strong wind and waves warning

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches &#039;Teyase ..

1 hour ago

Zelenskyy Declares February 26 'Day of Resistance ..

43 seconds ago

Ireland's Six Nations match with Italy postponed o ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.