UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Disposes Of Plea Against 2013 General Election Result

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Supreme Court disposes of plea against 2013 general election result

The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of a petition of Ghulam Qadir Chandio challenging the election tribunal's decision against his election as Sindh Assembly member from Shaheed Benzairabad in the 2013 general election as infructuous for lapse of the assembly's five-year term

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of a petition of Ghulam Qadir Chandio challenging the election tribunal's decision against his election as Sindh Assembly member from Shaheed Benzairabad in the 2013 general election as infructuous for lapse of the assembly's five-year term.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the CJP observed that the case was related to the 2013 general election.

The petition's counsel, Advocate Farooq H Naek said it was an issue of 2013 general election and now 2022 had arrived.

The election tribunal had declared his client's masters degree bogus and ordered re-election in the constituency.

Upon this, the chief justice asked whether Chandio was disqualified under Article 62(1)f of the Constitution.

The counsel replied Chandio was a member of Sindh Assembly even today, and his bachelor and master degrees were also valid. The tribunal's decision could create a hurdle in the future, he added.

The chief justice said the court was trying to protect the lawmakers and it did not want to use Article 62(1)f for disqualification.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Sindh Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Martyrs Shaheed Muhammad Ali Sajjad Ali From Court Election 2018

Recent Stories

Nationwide polio immunization drive continues

Nationwide polio immunization drive continues

3 minutes ago
 By-elections in NA-33 Hangu to be held on April 10 ..

By-elections in NA-33 Hangu to be held on April 10

3 minutes ago
 Redressal of problems of forward areas population ..

Redressal of problems of forward areas population at LoC atop priorities of gov ..

3 minutes ago
 UN seeks $1.7 bln for urgent Ukraine aid

UN seeks $1.7 bln for urgent Ukraine aid

3 minutes ago
 Putin win in Ukraine ould worsen humanitarian cris ..

Putin win in Ukraine ould worsen humanitarian crisis: Blinken

6 minutes ago
 677,000 refugees have fled Ukraine: UN

677,000 refugees have fled Ukraine: UN

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>