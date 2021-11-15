UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Disposes Of Plea Against Ban On 'Sheesha' Flavors Import

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 07:31 PM

Supreme Court disposes of plea against ban on 'Sheesha' flavors import

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday disposed of a petition against a ban on the imports of Sheeha flavor after the applicant withdrew his case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday disposed of a petition against a ban on the imports of Sheeha flavor after the applicant withdrew his case.

A division bench headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the case pertaining to the above matter.

The petitioner's lawyer Rizwan Satti adopted the stance that they wanted to withdraw the case as this matter had been solved.

The lawyer said the regulations which they wanted had been prepared by the Sindh province.

The ministry of commerce had imposed ban on import of Sheesha flavors on directives of the top court in 2015.

