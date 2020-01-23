UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Disposes Of Polyclinic Infrastructure Suo-moto Notice Case

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 08:20 PM

Supreme Court disposes of Polyclinic infrastructure suo-moto notice case

The Supreme Court Thursday disposed of Polyclinic Hospital infrastructure suo moto notice case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court Thursday disposed of Polyclinic Hospital infrastructure suo moto notice case.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court observed that neither Federal government nor polyclinic administration did not challenged the Islamabad High Court verdict.

The Chief Justice remarked that it seemed that the polyclinic administration had no objection to the High Court decision.

The Additional Attorney General said that the Polyclinic administration was happy with the High Court decision.

The Chief Justice asked did the polyclinic administration not wanted the hospital to expand.

The Deputy Executive Director Poliyclinic said that the if the Capital Development Authority allowed construction, the hospital administration would start construction on the park site.

He said that this issue had been hanging around for many years, so polyclinic hospital administration suggested constructing a building place somewhere else.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked the Deputy Executive Director that whether he wanted that half building of the hospital should be located at existed place and other half building located in another sector.

He said that the Supreme Court took suo moto notice so that the construction of the hospital would be resolved.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Supreme Court SITE Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority Government Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

3 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

3 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

3 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.