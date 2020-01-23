Supreme Court disposes of Polyclinic infrastructure suo-moto notice case

The Supreme Court Thursday disposed of Polyclinic Hospital infrastructure suo moto notice case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court Thursday disposed of Polyclinic Hospital infrastructure suo moto notice case.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court observed that neither Federal government nor polyclinic administration did not challenged the Islamabad High Court verdict.

The Chief Justice remarked that it seemed that the polyclinic administration had no objection to the High Court decision.

The Additional Attorney General said that the Polyclinic administration was happy with the High Court decision.

The Chief Justice asked did the polyclinic administration not wanted the hospital to expand.

The Deputy Executive Director Poliyclinic said that the if the Capital Development Authority allowed construction, the hospital administration would start construction on the park site.

He said that this issue had been hanging around for many years, so polyclinic hospital administration suggested constructing a building place somewhere else.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked the Deputy Executive Director that whether he wanted that half building of the hospital should be located at existed place and other half building located in another sector.

He said that the Supreme Court took suo moto notice so that the construction of the hospital would be resolved.